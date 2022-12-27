Australia's veteran opener David Warner hit a century on Tuesday against South Africa in his 100th Test to snap a near-three-year drought as he bounced back to his best at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. En route to three figures, the 36-year-old passed 8,000 Test runs -- the eighth Australian to do so -- after coming into the game under pressure after a lean run. It was his first Test century since January 2020 as he proved the doubters wrong with an aggressive 144-ball knock, hitting eight fours, on day two of the second Test.

He brought up his 25th century with a boundary, punching the air in celebration.

Here is how the Twitter reacted to Warner's century:

One of the greatest openers of our times! So a century for David Warner in his 100th test! As Sehwag predicted in 2010 IIRC, David Warner would be a way better test batsman than a limited overs batsman, what prophecy! #DavidWarner #AUSvsSA — Made in Thane Mobile Factory (@AichyagavatRaga) December 27, 2022

Watching David Warner scoring hundred and Smith scoring fifty makes my Tuesday morning more beautiful. #AUSvsSA #aus — Arun Joseph (@iarunjoseph) December 27, 2022

David Warner scored hundred:



On 100th Test match.

On Boxing Day Test.

At MCG.

His 25th Test Hundred.

Silenced all the hate comments with his 100.

Take a bow, David Warner!!#DavidWarner #savsaus #AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/ldqC6Aq9LR — (@chandrooshiv) December 27, 2022

100 in 100th Test!

Just Another Chapter of Comeback in David Warner's Legacy. This Time in Red Ball format. 25th 100 Another Milestone in the Day.

So Happy For You @davidwarner31 Arguably The Best All Format Australian player Ever #AUSvsSA #DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/R3e2hPMc11 — Vijay (@Virendervijay88) December 27, 2022

David Warner scored in his 100th test ...



Unforgettable knock — Shiva (@Itz_Shiva31) December 27, 2022

Superb knock by David Warner. — Waiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) December 27, 2022

Warner had insisted before the match that "you're never out of form".

"They're not the words that I use and they're definitely not used in our change rooms," he said. "It's about (being) out of runs."

