David Warner Hits Century In 100th Test. Here's How Twitter Reacted
Australia's veteran opener David Warner hit a century on Tuesday against South Africa in his 100th Test to snap a near-three-year drought as he bounced back to his best at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. En route to three figures, the 36-year-old passed 8,000 Test runs -- the eighth Australian to do so -- after coming into the game under pressure after a lean run. It was his first Test century since January 2020 as he proved the doubters wrong with an aggressive 144-ball knock, hitting eight fours, on day two of the second Test.
He brought up his 25th century with a boundary, punching the air in celebration.
Here is how the Twitter reacted to Warner's century:
One of the greatest openers of our times! So a century for David Warner in his 100th test! As Sehwag predicted in 2010 IIRC, David Warner would be a way better test batsman than a limited overs batsman, what prophecy! #DavidWarner #AUSvsSA— Made in Thane Mobile Factory (@AichyagavatRaga) December 27, 2022
Watching David Warner scoring hundred and Smith scoring fifty makes my Tuesday morning more beautiful. #AUSvsSA #aus— Arun Joseph (@iarunjoseph) December 27, 2022
David Warner scored hundred:— (@chandrooshiv) December 27, 2022
On 100th Test match.
On Boxing Day Test.
At MCG.
His 25th Test Hundred.
Silenced all the hate comments with his 100.
Take a bow, David Warner!!#DavidWarner #savsaus #AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/ldqC6Aq9LR
100 in 100th Test!— Vijay (@Virendervijay88) December 27, 2022
Just Another Chapter of Comeback in David Warner's Legacy. This Time in Red Ball format. 25th 100 Another Milestone in the Day.
So Happy For You @davidwarner31 Arguably The Best All Format Australian player Ever #AUSvsSA #DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/R3e2hPMc11
David Warner scored in his 100th test ...— Shiva (@Itz_Shiva31) December 27, 2022
Unforgettable knock
Superb knock by David Warner.— Waiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) December 27, 2022
Warner had insisted before the match that "you're never out of form".
"They're not the words that I use and they're definitely not used in our change rooms," he said. "It's about (being) out of runs."