On the occasion of Daughter's Day on Sunday, several celebrities took to social media platforms and showered their daughters with heartfelt wishes. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings also joined the bandwagon and shared an adorable video collage - featuring players like Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni with their daughters - to mark the day.

"Super #DaughtersDay to the little ones that shower the world with #Yellove!" read the caption of the Instagram post.

Watch the video below:

The clip opened to show Dhoni and his little daughter Ziva. Other CSK cricketers, including Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa, also featured with their daughters in the cute video collage.

Since being shared, the Instagram post has garnered more than 900,000 views and over 308,000 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

"Lots of love to our yellow family," wrote one user. "yellow is just not only cricket team...! that's a family. I love CSK," added another.

Promoted

Meanwhile, last week, die-hard CSK fans celebrated MS Dhoni's likely return to Chennai. In a letter written to all state association, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated that the IPL 2023 will be played in a home and way format. This means Dhoni will get to play in front of the home crowd.

For the last couple of seasons, due to COVID restrictions, the IPL was played in limited venues and the die-hard CSK fans could not see their 'Thala' MS Dhoni in action. But this time, there is a chance that Dhoni will be back in action in Chennai. After this news broke out, CSK fans took Twitter by storm as #IPL2023 trended.