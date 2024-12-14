New Zealand pace talisman Tim Southee will call time on an illustrious Test career following the third and final Test of their ongoing series against England at his home ground of Seddon Park in Hamilton. Southee was applauded by the crowd as he walked onto the ground for his final Test, and the moment was made even more special as he carried his daughter in his arms as he walked in. Southee has taken 389 wickets in 107 Tests, and will retire as New Zealand's second-most successful red-ball bowler of all time.

Southee's entrance for his final Test was made special also by the presence of his wife Byra and his other daughter.

The 36-year-old has been a part of several great New Zealand teams, and seen the nation's rise in the 2010s. Throughout his career, Southee formed some impeccable bowling partnerships with the likes of Shane Bond, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner. His illustrious Test career also saw him win the ICC World Test Championship crown for the 2019-2021 cycle.

Southee is also New Zealand's highest-ever wicket-taker across all formats. He has picked up 774 wickets across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Alongside his bowling exploits, Southee also boasts a tremendous achievement with the bat. He has hit the fourth-most sixes of any batter in Test cricket.

It was much the same in his final game too, as Southee slammed a 10-ball 23, with three sixes. That took his tally to 98, and he will be aiming for 100 in the second innings.

Southee's cameo helped New Zealand cross 300 on Day 1. Half-centuries by captain Tom Latham (63) and Mitchell Santner (50). The Kiwi effort was also helped by forties made by Will Young and Kane Williamson.

For England, Gus Atkinson and Matthew Potts took three wickets each, while Brydon Carse got a couple and Ben Stokes chipped in with one.