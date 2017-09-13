 
Danielle Wyatt Trolled For 'Kholi' On Bat. Twitter Got It Wrong, She Says

Updated: 13 September 2017 17:09 IST

Wyatt grabbed headlines in India after her tweet on Kohli after the latter played a stunning knock against South Africa in the T20 World Cup in 2014.

Wyatt grabbed headlines in India after her 'Kholi marry me' tweet in 2014. © Twitter

England women's team cricketer Danielle Wyatt was recently trolled after she put up a picture of a bat carrying the wrong spelling of Indian captain Virat Kohli's name. "Back training this week. Can't wait to use this beast. Thanks @imVkohli," she tweeted. On the toe end of the bat however, Kohli was spelled as Kholi. The superstar batsman's fans had a field at the Wyatt's expense.

Wyatt then went on to clarify that it wasn't her who had written Kohli's name but the bat manufacturer. "Gets me trolled? His bat maker wrote it not me durrrrrrr," tweeted Wyatt.

Wyatt was part of England's World Cup winning squad, which beat India by 9 runs in a thrilling contest at Lords Cricket Ground.

Later that year, the Indian gifted her a bat in Derbyshire during a warm-up game between India and England.

Highlights
  • Wyatt was trolled for an error in Kohli's name on her bat
  • Wyatt said it was not her who had written Kohli's name
  • Wyatt was part of England's victorious Women's World Cup team
