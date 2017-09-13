Danielle Wyatt Trolled For 'Kholi' On Bat. Twitter Got It Wrong, She Says

Wyatt grabbed headlines in India after her 'Kholi marry me' tweet in 2014.

England women's team cricketer Danielle Wyatt was recently trolled after she put up a picture of a bat carrying the wrong spelling of Indian captain Virat Kohli's name. "Back training this week. Can't wait to use this beast. Thanks @imVkohli," she tweeted. On the toe end of the bat however, Kohli was spelled as Kholi. The superstar batsman's fans had a field at the Wyatt's expense.

Wyatt then went on to clarify that it wasn't her who had written Kohli's name but the bat manufacturer. "Gets me trolled? His bat maker wrote it not me durrrrrrr," tweeted Wyatt.

Gets me trolled? ??????His bat maker wrote it not me durrrrrrr ?? #wakeywakey — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) September 11, 2017

Wyatt was part of England's World Cup winning squad, which beat India by 9 runs in a thrilling contest at Lords Cricket Ground.

Kholi marry me!!! — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) April 4, 2014

Later that year, the Indian gifted her a bat in Derbyshire during a warm-up game between India and England.