Former West Indies cricket team all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and he will join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Bravo had a long relationship with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where he played from 2011 to 2022 before becoming their bowling coach in 2023. However, the all-rounder decided to join KKR for the new season and he will be in charge of all franchises under the Knight Riders label in T20 leagues: Trinbago Knight Riders (CPL), Los Angeles Knight Riders (MLC) and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ILT20).

CSK took to social media took to congratulate Bravo on his career after the retirement announcement.

"From Champion on the field to legend in our hearts! #WhistlePodu for a Bravo of a career!" the post read. It also had a picture of Bravo along with the words - "DJ Bravo The Champion".

From Champion on the field to legend in our hearts!#WhistlePodu for a Bravo of a career! #Yellove @DJBravo47 pic.twitter.com/YUKD7h0wxe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 27, 2024

Bravo's last season of Caribbean Premier League was cut short due to an injury that he sustained earlier this week. "Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer - it's been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 at every step." "As much as I'd love to continue this relationship, it's time to face reality."

Bravo had stepped away from international cricket in 2021 while concluding his IPL career last year. He has since dabbled with coaching, working with the Chennai Super Kings and the Afghanistan men's team.

"DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players," Knight Riders Group CEO Venky Mysore said in a media release on Friday.

"We're also pleased that Bravo will be involved with our other franchises globally, including CPL, MLC, and ILT20," Mysore said.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)