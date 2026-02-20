Indian spinner Rahul Chahar on Friday confirmed his separation from his wife, Ishani Johar, days before the couple's 4th marriage anniversary. Rahul married Ishani in Goa on March 9, 2022, when he was just 22 years old. Taking to Instagram, Rahul-who last played for India in 2021-revealed that the last 15 months of his life have been the most difficult, highlighting how much his divorce has cost him. The 26-year-old added that after spending months navigating courtrooms, he received life lessons he never would've imagined.

"I entered marriage at a young age, before I fully understood myself, my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build. What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that some from in truth," he wrote on his Instagram post.

"Today, that chapter of my life formally comes to a close. After due legal process, the matter has been settled with my resolution that costed a lot, bringing finality to this phase of my life. I close this chapter not with anger or regret, but with clarity. Some relationships are not meant to last forever they are meant to awaken us, teach us. and transform us. I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build," he added.

Rahul, who has represented India seven times in white-ball cricket, will now be seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) next month. Last year, he was roped in at the IPL 2026 auction by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 5.2 crore.

Last season, he played just one game for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), going wicketless. So far in his IPL career, Chahar has bagged 75 wickets in 79 matches. He was part of Mumbai Indians (MI)'s title-winning sides in 2019 and 2020.

