Sunrisers Leeds' X (formerly Twitter) account was suspended on Thursday, just hours after the franchise bought Pakistan cricket team spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred auction. Abrar became the first Pakistan cricketer to become a part of an Indian-owned franchise in the competition after he was bought for 190,000 pounds (approximately Rs 2.34 crore). However, the move did not go down well with a number of Indian fans as they took to social media to express their displeasure at an Indian-owned franchise buying a Pakistan cricketer amid ongoing political tensions between the two teams. Both the franchise and co-owner Kavya Maran came under a lot of fire with boycotting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL trending on the platform.

While X (formerly Twitter) has not provided any explaination for the suspension, users attempting to access the account were shown a message that stated - “Account suspended. X suspends accounts that violate the X rules."

Abrar was the second Pakistan player sold during the auction after another mystery spinner Usman Tariq was bought by Birmingham Phoenix for GBP 140,000 (Rs 1.72 crore approximately).

However, Phoenix have no IPL connection.

Pakistan Pacer Harris Rauf, off-spin all-rounder Saim Ayub and spinner Shadab Khan earlier went unsold.

Seasoned left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi had earlier withdrawn himself from the auction.

The only two Pakistan players in Wednesday's women's Hundred auction — Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal — also went unsold.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was sold to Phoenix for GBP 100000 (Rs 1.23 crore approximately).

It may be recalled that Rahman was released by IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders at the BCCI's direction, leading to a chain of events which culminated in Bangladesh's ouster from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

Sussex all-rounder James Coles attracted the biggest bid of the day from London Spirit — GBP 390000 (Rs 4.8 crore).

(With PTI inputs)