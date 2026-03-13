Former England captain Alastair Cook has questioned Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's ability to torment batters in Test cricket while remaining economical throughout his spell. Arguably the best all-format fast bowler in the world, Bumrah took 14 wickets in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, helping India lift the title away from home last week. Cook acknowledged that while Bumrah is by far the best all-format bowler in the world at present, he also raised doubts over whether the star pacer can bowl spells like Stuart Broad's 8/15 in the 2015 Ashes Test against Australia.

"Is he the best in terms of match-winning spells in Test cricket? Without a shadow of a doubt, he is the best all-format bowler around, I think. I mean, you can safely say that. But has he, like, in a Test match bowled a spell like an 8/15, or is he not that kind of bowler?" Cook questioned on 'Stick To Cricket' podcast.

During the same discussion, Cook's former teammate and fellow ex-England captain Michael Vaughan spoke highly of Bumrah, comparing the pacer to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"You've got to remember that I started watching or studying cricket in 1985, and he's the best I've seen. He's probably like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo - those kinds of players," said Vaughan.

Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief for Team India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final, where he picked up a four-wicket haul in his four-over spell to help his side defend their crown and clinch a second consecutive title. The fast-bowler concluded his campaign as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker alongside his teammate Varun Chakaravarthy and was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics throughout the summit clash against New Zealand.

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to win the tournament on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This victory made India the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title and the first to win the tournament on home soil.

