The reports of a possible trade deal involving Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja has been gaining steam in the past couple of days. According to several media reports, Samson is all set to join Chennai Super Kings with Rajasthan Royals receiving Ravindra Jadeja and an overseas player in return. While Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis were named as possible options, a report by Indian Express claimed that Matheesha Pathirana can be the possible addition in the trade deal. Amid the chatter, Pathirana has deactivated his Instagram account, resulting in a frenzy among the fans.

Meanwhile, Jadeja also deactivated his Instagram account as rumours regarding his move to RR surfaced. The all-rounder has been a part of CSK for a very long time and played a major part in three out of their five title wins. According to the report, RR suggested the name of Pathirana along with Jadeja in the trade move for Samson but CSK were quick to suggest the name of Curran instead.

Meanwhile, former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Suresh Raina stressed that veteran Ravindra Jadeja should be retained by the five-time champions ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Multiple media reports suggest that CSK are in discussions with Rajasthan Royals over a potential trade that would see wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson move to Chennai, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and another player heading to Rajasthan in exchange.

Meanwhile, former India batter Raina backed Jadeja's retention in the franchise, citing his valuable contribution to the team over the years. Besides Jadeja, Raina mentioned that Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad, CSK legend MS Dhoni, and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad should also be retained for the next season.

“Noor Ahmad should be retained. He's a mystery spinner, so he must be kept. MS Dhoni should definitely be retained; he is playing this year, so he should remain with the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad should continue as captain. Ravindra Jadeja should be retained again. He is a gun player for CSK. He has done really, really well for the team over the years, so ‘Sir Ravindra Jadeja' has to be there," Raina said on JioStar.

The veteran all-rounder suggested that CSK should release New Zealand opener Devon Conway and try to fill that position with a local talent in the mini auction. He also suggested releasing Deepak Hooda from the squad.

(With IANS inputs)