The series of unusual dismissals continued during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh following Angelo Mathews becoming the first international batter ever to be ruled 'timed out'. Dhananjaya De Silva looked in good touch but he also ended up losing his wicket in a rare dismissal as Mushfiqur Rahim showed superb presence of mind to complete the stumping. On the final delivery of the 38th over, Dhananjaya stepped out of the wicket but the ball brushed his thigh and rolled towards the wicket-keeper. The batter was far away from the crease but Mushfiqur failed to collect it cleanly and ended up disturbing the stumps. However, the veteran cricketer did not lose his calm and quickly uprooted the stump to make sure that the stumping was completely properly.

Earlier, Mathews walked out to bat after the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama but had some issues with his helmet strap and signalled for a replacement, prompting Bangladesh to appeal for a 'time out'.

Mathews was seen having an animated discussion with umpire Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth, explaining that he had some issue with the helmet strap but the Sri Lankan cricketer was asked to leave the field.

According to article 40.1.1 of the ICC rules, "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within two minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

Article 40.1.2 says: "In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (ICC Match referee awarding a match). For the purposes of that clause the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the two minutes referred to above." Mathews', wicket which was not credited to any bowler as per the rule, left Sri Lanka reeling at 135 for 5 in 24.2 overs.

Though it has never happened in international cricket, there have been instances in domestic cricket, including one in the match between Tripura and Orissa at Cuttack in 1997 when Hemulal Yadav was at the receiving end.

(With PTI inputs)