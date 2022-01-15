Virat Kohli dropped a bombshell on Saturday, announcing on social media that he is stepping down as captain of the Indian Test cricket team. His statememt sent shockwaves across the world. Many took to Twitter to hail the 33-year-old, among them were some of the most famous names in world cricket. With 40 wins in 68 Tests, Kohli ends his tenure as India's most succesful Test captain. West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards lavished praised on batting star, saying his "name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket".

"Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket," tweeted the West Indian great.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri too was effusive in his praise for Virat Kohli had achieved as captain.

"Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team Flag of India we built together - @imVkohli," he wrote on Twitter.

The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin and many others also took to Twitter to hail Kohli's captaincy tenure.

"It's been 7 years of hard work, toil, and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," Kohli said in a statement.

Virat Kohli took over as Test captain from MS Dhoni and made India an absolute force both at home and overseas. In the 68 Test matches he captained, he lost just 17 times with 11 draws.