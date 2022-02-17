The first ever T20 international match was played between Australia and New Zealand at Auckland on February 17, 2005. On Thursday, exactly 17 years since that day, Cricket Australia shared some throwback photos from that match. The match was won by Australia by a margin of 44 runs, with Ricky Ponting scoring an unbeaten 98, to bag the player of the match award.

"#OnThisDay 17 years ago, our Aussie men took on New Zealand in the first-ever men's T20 International!" Cricket Austrlia wrote on Instagram along with the photos

What's interesting is that it took Australia 16 years to win their first World Cup title in the format, when they were crowned champions last year, while New Zealand are yet to win the title.

In that match, Australia put up a total of 214 runs after batting first. Apart from Ponting, Andrew Symonds (32), Michael Hussey (31*) and Simon Katich (30) got runs for the Aussies.

The Blackcaps gave a spirited chase to the mammoth target, with Scott Styris scoring a 39-ball 66. But a 4-wicket burst from Michael Kasprowicz helped Australia post a comfortable win.

Both the teams decided to go retro and wore coloured jerseys which were used by the teams in the 1980s.