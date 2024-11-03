A huge controversy erupted in the India A vs Australia A unofficial Test after the umpires seemingly accused the Indian players of ball-tampering on Sunday morning. Ahead of the start of the play, the ball was changed by the umpires, but the Indian players weren't pleased with the decision after being told that the change had to be made as the ball was tampered with. As India A wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan questioned the umpire's decision, he was told that the dissent would be reported. However, now Cricket Australia has issued a clarification on the topic.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said that the ball had to be changed "due to deterioration", while both the managers and the captains were informed of the decision before the start of the day's play.

Apparently, Indian players weren't aware of the change in ball, with the decision prompting a discussion between them and the umpire Shawn Craig. When India's Ishan Kishan called the umpire's decision to change the ball 'very stupid decision', he was informed that the comment will be reported.

Craig had initially responded saying "You will be on report for dissent, that is inappropriate behaviour," with the comments getting caught on the stump mic.

However, it has now been learned that no action will be taken against Ishan or any other player.

It also has to be noted, that the umpire seemed to have accused the Indian players of 'scratching' the ball, leading to deterioration. However, no 5-run penalty was imposed on the visitors for the alleged action.

"When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let's play," Craig could be heard saying on the stump mic.

As per Law 41.3.4 it is customary for the umpires to charge a 5-run penalty if the "umpires consider that the condition of the ball has been unfairly changed".

As for the match, Australia A skipper Nathan McSweeney (88 not out) and Beau Webster (61 not out) took the team over the line against India A, securing a seven-wicket victory in the first unofficial Test.