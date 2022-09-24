Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday announced that they are planning to name a stand at the Eden Gardens after Jhulan Goswami. In one of its kind honouring, CAB organised the telecast of her last game at an Inox auditorium in South Kolkata before 170 budding women cricketers, CAB members and office bearers.

Talking at the venue, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said: "We are planning to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens. She is a special cricketer and deserves to be with the legends. We will approach the army for the necessary permission. We are also planning a special felicitation for her on the annual day."

"At CAB we give equal importance to women's cricket and hence we see so many talented cricketers. They are of course inspired by Jhulan's achievements. Though she has retired from international cricket we would love her to play in the woman's IPL," he added.

CAB Secretary Snehasish Ganguly said: "She is a legendary cricketer. She revolutionized women's cricket and especially fast bowling. We have made her the mentor of the Bengal Women's cricket as we want to get her valuable advice. We have plans to involve her in development of women's cricket. We also want her to play domestic cricket if she wants."

"We treat women's cricket with value and it shows as all our teams do so well domestically," he added.

Jhulan is playing her final international game at Lord's as India take on England in an ODI.

Jhulan has 353 wickets to her name in international cricket which is the most in the women's game. She also holds the record for taking most wickets (43) in Women's World Cups.

She is a three-time winner of Women's Asia Cup and was part of two Indian teams that managed to reach the finals of the World Cup -- 2005 and 2017.