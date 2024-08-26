Pakistan's hopes of winning their first match in the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) were dashed on Sunday as Bangladesh registered a 10-wicket win in the series-opener in Rawalpindi. It was a big achievement for Bangladesh as the win was one of its kind. For the unversed, this was Bangladesh's first Test win over Pakistan home or away. The visitors now lead 1-0 in the two-match series with the series decider to be played at the same venue from August 30.

However, after the match, a video involving captain Shan Masood and star pacer Shaheen Afridi has gone viral, which has got the internet speculating that all is not well in Pakistan cricket.

In the video, Shan was standing next to Shaheen during a team hurdle when the latter removed the former's arms from his shoulders.

When there is no unity!

When there is no unity!

There is no will!

This video comes a day after a clip of Shan having a heated conversation with head coach Jason Gillespie had circulated on the social media.

Recapping the match, spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan took seven wickets between them to secure Bangladesh's maiden win over Pakistan in five-day cricket.

Mehidy grabbed 4-21 and Shakib 3-44 to trigger a Pakistan collapse on the fifth day, with the home side dismissed for 146 runs in 55.5 overs.

That left Bangladesh a target of just 30 runs, which openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam reached in 6.3 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan in the second innings with 51, including six boundaries, but the home team were staring at defeat on 108-6 at lunch.

A holiday crowd of nearly 5,000 expected Pakistan to fight out a draw but Mehidy bowled Rizwan and trapped last man Mohammad Ali for a duck in successive overs.

Zakir (15) hit the winning boundary, with Shadman at the other end unbeaten on nine, as their squad celebrated a memorable victory.

