Cheteshwar Pujara is really making a statement in County Championships Division Two this season as he registered his fourth 100-plus score in as many games for Sussex while playing against Middlesex at Hove on Saturday. Pujara has already scored two double centuries for Sussex apart from one hundred before this game. Looking at the class of the Indian player, even the official social media handles of Sussex Cricket shared the video clip of him scoring stylish shots all around the ground to reach a remarkable century. The caption read, "Fourth match, fourth 100+ score. It's a privilege to watch, @cheteshwar1."

He also scored a magnificent upper-cut six against Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is playing for Middlesex this year.

Pujara's fighting hundred came in the second innings after failing to get going against Middlesex bowlers in the first where he was dismissed for 16 runs.

A century from Tom Alsop (113) and fifties from Ali Orr (99) and George Garton (53) had guided Sussex to 392 in their first innings.

Middlesex fought back tremendously as they scored 358 in reply, thanks to fifties from Max Holden (58) John Simpson (71) Luke Hollman (82) and Martin Andersson (55).

At Stumps on Day 3, Susses were placed at 236/3 in the second innings, leading by 270 runs. Pujara was not out on 125 runs.