Pakistan international Shaheen Shah Afridi's purple patch with the ball continued in the ongoing County Championships as he aided Middlesex to get an early wicket yet again in their ongoing match vs Sussex at The 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Thursday. Afridi disturbed the woodwork of Sussex opener Tom Haines with a beautiful out-swinger for 17 runs. The ball, that seemed to have pitched just short of good-length, seamed away after pitching and knocked over the top of off-stump as the left-arm pacer burst into his trademark celebration.

Even the official handle of the Middlesex team seemed amazed by the epic delivery and termed it as an "absolute beauty". The caption read:

"SHAHEEN BOWLS HAINES. Take a look at the first dismissal in the match against Sussex. @iShaheenAfridi bowls Tom Haines with an absolute beauty, knocking off-stump back."

Here's a look at the video:

| SUSSEX V MIDDLESEX | LUNCH

We've reached lunch on day the opening day at Hove.@iShaheenAfridi has taken the only wicket to fall so far today.



SUSSEX 90/1



MATCH CENTRE | #OneMiddlesex — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) May 5, 2022

A beauty to start the morning from @iShaheenAfridi



Watch him bowl LIVE in the #LVCountyChamp https://t.co/UVQbX7r83y pic.twitter.com/DrueyGcofB — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 5, 2022

Shaheen has been brilliant in the county season so far. In the previous matches, his duel with Marnus Labuschagne was a treat to watch.

Both players went toe-to-toe as they aimed to outwit each other in tough English conditions.

Promoted

However, Afridi did seem to have the upper hand when it came to his bowling, dismissing Labuschage twice.

Marnus, on the other hand, fought back strongly through a wicket of Shaheen with his effective spin bowling.