Cheteshwar Pujara had announced his arrival in style in the ongoing County Championship as he scored a double century in the second innings of the match against Derbyshire. The right-handed batter has continued on with his form as he registered a century in the ongoing game against Worcestershire. Pujara is fighting a lone battle for Sussex as they look to inch closer to the opponent's total. Pujara brought up the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the ongoing Division 2 contest.

Pujara registered a ton off 184 balls with the help of 14 fours and he brought up the three-figure mark by smashing Jack Leach for a four in the 61st over.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for a duck while playing for Sussex.

In the first innings of the ongoing game, Worcestershire posted 491 on the board, owing to skipper Brett DOliveira's knock of 169 runs off 333 balls. For Sussex, Tom Haines returned with three wickets.

In the previous game against Derbyshire, Pujara had scored 243 runs off 491 balls with the help of 22 fours. In the first innings, he managed just 6 runs but he was at his best in the second innings of the game.

Pujara was dropped this year from India's Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka and he would be hoping to make a return to the Rohit Sharma-led side whose next assignment in the longest format is against England in a one-off Test.