 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Coronavirus: Would Love To Be In Quarantine With "Proper Cook" Quinton de Kock, Says Dale Steyn

Updated: 19 March 2020 15:51 IST

Explaining his choice, Dale Steyn said Quinton de Kock is a "proper cook".

Coronavirus: Would Love To Be In Quarantine With "Proper Cook" Quinton de Kock, Says Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn said he "would love to be in quarantine" with Quinton de Kock. © AFP

Veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has said that, given an option, he "would love to be in quarantine" with Quinton de Kock. The entire world is currently battling with the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed close to 9,000 lives. "I would love to be in quarantine with someone like Quinny de Kock," Steyn told ESPNcricinfo.

Explaining his choice, Steyn said de Kock is a 'proper cook' and staying with the current Proteas skipper would allow him to watch all the fishing videos the wicketkeeper-batsman watches.

"He is one of my favourite people in the world. If you walk into his (hotel) room, he's either making flies for fishing or he is watching a fishing video or he is watching a cooking video. And when you are at his house, he's doing the same stuff.

"I hate cooking, so it would be great if he was because then I could watch all the fishing videos that he's watching, I could help him do all the tying, and he could cook all the food. He's a proper cook," he added.

When asked which matches from the past he would watch while on the isolation period, Steyn said: "I would probably say that they should put every World Cup up until '99 on. So 1992, '96, '99 -- I love those World Cups.

"And even the one in South Africa (2003) because that's when I really started to get into guys like Brett Lee, because I knew the possibility of me playing against them or meeting them was so much closer than what it was in, say, '92, when I first got introduced to the game," he added.

The 36-year-old, who is chilling at home following his return from Pakistan where he was playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), said it's a pity that sporting events are being cancelled en masse due to the crisis as "if you take sport away, then I don't know really what we have."

"It is actually such a pity that everything is being blocked off, because in a country like South Africa, where we have all of our problems from the past -- culture, religion, ethnic backgrounds -- the one thing that brings everybody together is sport," said Steyn

"But now at the moment, you don't have that. In South Africa, we kind of like looking for things that unite people in big, big groups. When you don't have sport, it's like, oh, what do we fall back onto?

"And I think Nelson Mandela was the first person to really say that: sport unites people in a way that nothing else does. And if you take sport away, then I don't know really what we have. We're going to have to work it all out," he added.

Despite the panic all around, the right-arm pacer said he has avoided stockpiling essentials like many others as it's unfair to do so in a crisis.

"It just seems like it is the only topic of conversation. Any WhatsApp groups that I'm part of, it's really tough to escape. Normally if I am on holiday I'll be planning a fishing trip or a surfing trip. At the moment I am just chilling at home," Steyn said.

"We were under that kind of hotel arrest -- advised not to go out and wander the streets, which is totally fine; I don't want to break protocol and (have) something happen and be blamed for cricket never being played in Pakistan again because I did something stupid."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Dale Willem Steyn Dale Steyn Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dale Steyn said Quinton de Kock is a 'proper cook'
  • "He is one of my favourite people in the world," Dale Steyn said
  • Dale Steyn is chilling at home following his return from Pakistan
Related Articles
Watch: "Wonder Woman" Interrupts Play, Hands Masks To Quinton De Kock, Dale Steyn
Watch: "Wonder Woman" Interrupts Play, Hands Masks To Quinton De Kock, Dale Steyn
"Cant See Myself Doing Anything Else": Dale Steyn Focused On T20 World Cup
"Can't See Myself Doing Anything Else": Dale Steyn Focused On T20 World Cup
Dale Steyn Returns For South Africa With England T20I Series
Dale Steyn Returns For South Africa With England T20I Series
Jos Buttler Sparks Outrage After Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander
Jos Buttler Sparks Outrage After Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander
Dale Steyn Feels His Experience Can Be Crucial For South Africa In T20 World Cup
Dale Steyn Feels His Experience Can Be Crucial For South Africa In T20 World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.