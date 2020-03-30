Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Our Hearts Are Breaking": Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pledge Support To COVID-19 Relief Funds

Updated: 30 March 2020 11:48 IST

With the coronavirus pandemic creating misery for the people of India, Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma decided to chip in.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have pledged their support to the coronavirus relief funds. © Twitter

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged their support to the PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Virat Kohli took to Twitter and said that the "suffering of so many" had left him and Anushka heartbroken and hoped that their contribution helps ease "the pain of our fellow citizens". The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 1000-mark with over 25 deaths reported in the country due to the deadly virus.

"Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens," Virat Kohli posted on his official Twitter handle.

Among other things, the unprecedented health crisis has brought the sporting world to a standstill, leading to the cancellation and postponement of many huge events, including the Tokyo Olympics and European Football Championships.

The cricketing calendar has also been thrown into chaos with all international bilateral series on a hold currently. The IPL 2020 was postponed from March 29 to April 15 and could now even be cancelled or postponed further with the country in a 21-day lockdown till April 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Tuesday ordered the three-week "total lockdown" to break the chain of transmission of the virus, which spreads rapidly. "Forget about stepping out of your homes," he had said.

