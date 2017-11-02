 
Committee Of Administrators, Rahul Johri Conduct Interviews For General Manager's Post

Updated: 02 November 2017 23:22 IST

The BCCI is a looking for suitable candidate for the GM's post, someone who has played a considerable amount of first-class cricket like Sridhar.

COA along with CEO Rahul Johri conducted interviews for vacant GM's post. © AFP

The Committee of Administrators (COA) along with CEO Rahul Johri on Thursday conducted a series of interviews to fill up the vacancy for the post of General Manager (Cricket Operations) along with director of National Cricket Academy. Interviews are also supposed to conducted for the post of marketing officer. According to information received, a former India medium pacer, who is currently associated with the BCCI as a selector had appeared for the post of General Manager. The post till recently was held by late MV Sridhar, who passed away earlier this week.

The COA also had a round of internal meeting earlier in the day.

Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Highlights
  • COA conducted interviews to fill the vacant post of GM
  • The post of GM was held by the late MV Sridhar
  • The COA also had a round of internal meeting earlier in the day.
