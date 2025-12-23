This is a collaboration that one would not have thought about. Rohit Sharma has now starred in the new Netflix promo video for the finale of the hit web series Stranger Things. In the promo, Rohit can be seen delivering his famous line, "garden mein ghoom raha hai kya?" to his team. He urges his side to be prepared for Vecna, the main antagonist of the Netflix television series Stranger Things. Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 will be out on 26th December at 6:30 AM IST. The finale will release on January 1, 2026.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on Friday. Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been included in the Mumbai team and will play two matches in the upcoming white-ball domestic tournament. All-rounder Shardul Thakur will captain the Mumbai side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal have not been included in the squad for the upcoming tournament.

The group stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played from December 24 to January 8, 2026. Mumbai have been placed in Elite Group C, alongside Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Goa, and will play their matches in Jaipur, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy:

Rohit Sharma (two matches), Shardul Thakur (captain), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Ishan Mulchandani, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Tanush Kotian, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tushar Deshpande, Sarfaraz Khan, Onkar Tarmale, Siddesh Lad, Sylvester Dsouza, Chinmay Sutarm, Sairaj Patil, Akash Anand (wicketkeeper), Suryanash Shedge.

Earlier, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced their squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Star cricketers Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, and Navdeep Saini will be part of the Delhi Senior Men's team.

Rishabh Pant has been appointed captain of the Delhi side, marking his return to a leadership role in domestic cricket. Ayush Badoni has been named vice-captain of the team.

Senior pacers Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini add experience and depth to Delhi's bowling attack. At the same time, the presence of Virat Kohli significantly strengthens the batting line-up and brings invaluable leadership to the dressing room.

Fast bowler Harshit Rana will join the squad once he becomes available. Right now, he is with India's T20I squad, which is competing against South Africa.

Delhi's squad for the first two matches:

Ayush Badoni, Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Singh, Nitish Rana, Hritik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Divij Mehra, Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana, Anuj Rawat.