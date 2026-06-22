West Indies great Clive Lloyd 'likes' the way Harmanpreet Kaur plays and has a special liking for a certain '15-year-old' from India. No prizes for guessing - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. "Oh, I don't want to tie up my tongue with his name," the two-time World Cup-winning captain quips and then goes on to speak highly about the latest sensation in world cricket. "He is very exciting. And the point is that this guy hits the ball with ease. He's not a slogger; he hits the ball quite well. I hope they don't try to change him and spoil his game. He's very exciting, and I'm sure that we will have many more years of watching him," Lloyd said in an interview with RevSportz.

"This guy has hit so many sixes with such ease. I am very excited about him. And I hope that he does well so that we will see a lot more of him."

Sooryavanshi, on Sunday, slammed the fastest half-century in List A and then went on to score a 29-ball 94 for India A against Sri Lanka A in the final of the tri-nation series. Courtesy of that knock, India A easily beat Sri Lanka A to win the series.

The series also saw Sooryavanshi lose his cool in one of the round-robin stage matches against Sri Lanka, when he was instigated. He retaliated with a shove against a Sri Lanka A player.

"Well, that's why we have referees. The referee should come and get involved. And once he has seen something like that, he will tell the umpires, and they should fine whoever is sledging people. So, I think the referee would be at fault, given the rules that we have. We have a green book of rules where you're not supposed to sledge people. So, this young man should have reported him instead of having a confrontation with the opposing player," Lloyd said.

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