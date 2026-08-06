India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match, Day 1 Highlights: India's spinners fought back after a difficult start as Sri Lanka XI finished on 363/8 in 90 overs at Stumps on Day 1 of their three-day warm-up match in Colombo. After opting to bat, Sri Lanka openers Nishan Madushka (66 off 65) and Ravindu Rasantha (71 off 143) gave the hosts the perfect start. However, spinners Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav pulled things back for India, picking up two wickets each. Sri India XI captain Sonal Dinusha also slammed a fifty in the final session (52 off 71). India skipper Shubman Gill missed the first day's action due to an impact injury to his right ring finger.
Here are the Highlights from Day 1 of India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match:
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Match summary
A fiery half-century from opener Nishan Madushka (66 off 65) and a patient one from fellow opener Ravindu Rasantha (71 off 143) got SLXI off to the perfect start. India's spinners gained more and more prominence as the day went on, with Manav Suthar (2/33), Ravindra Jadeja (2/64) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/76) finishing with multiple wickets each. SLXI captain Sonal Dinusha also slammed a fifty in the final session, scoring 52.
An unsuccessful day for India's pace unit. Gurnoor Brar took just one wicket, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna went wicketless.
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: STUMPS!
Stumps on Day 1 of the warm-up match! Sri Lanka end on a healthy total of 363/8. A few late wickets from Team India mean that they'll be hoping to bowl out SLXI under 400 tomorrow.
SLXI 363/8 (90)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Suthar scalps another
Another wicket for Manav Suthar! Some late breakthroughs for India on Day 1. Sri Lanka XI captain Sonal Dinusha departs for 52. Second scalp of the day for Suthar.
SLXI 354/8 (87.4)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: OUT! Jadeja strikes again!
GONE! Jadeja breaks the SLXI partnership! Thick outside edge off Mendis' bat, and caught at first slip by Devdutt Padikkal. Mendis departs for 32 off 49 balls.
SLXI 348/7 (85.1)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: 50 for Sonal Dinusha!
Half-century for Sri Lanka XI captain Sonal Dinusha! He gets to his fifty off just 65 balls. A fine knock from the skipper, who has sent SLXI on their way to the 400-run mark.
SLXI 348/6 (85)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: 80 overs done
We are past the 80-over mark in the warm-up match. Sri Lanka XI's captain Sonal Dinusha and Ramesh Mendis are nearing a 50-run partnership, with the Indian bowlers unable to make much use of the old ball.
SLXI 322/6 (80)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: 300 up for SL XI!
Sri Lanka XI have crossed the 300-run mark with four wickets still in hand. Sonal Dinusha is playing a fine knock, batting on 33 off 38 balls, while Ramesh Mendis is the new man at the crease. India will be keen to wrap up the innings as quickly as possible and ideally bowl out the hosts before stumps on Day 1.
SLXI 304 /6 (74)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: WICKET!
Kuldeep strikes again! Comes back in sharply, and Bandara is caught off guard. Full delivery around off stump, and Bandara goes for the drive. However, this one skids on and hits him high on the front pad. Big shout for LBW, and the umpire raises his finger this time.
SLCXI: 284/6 (71.1)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Four runs!
Pulled away for four! Short ball from Siraj, and Dinusha latches onto it. He has hammered this in front of square-it was uppish for a moment, but had enough to clear the man at mid-wicket.
SLCXI: 284/5 (70.4)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Partnership building up!
Sonal Dinusha and Anjala Bandara have successfully guided Sri Lanka through this tricky spell after a flurry of quick wickets. The partnership is 26 runs off 56 balls.
SLCXI: 276/5 (70)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: That was close!
Loud appeal for an LBW! Kuldeep bowls this full and straight, but Sonal is unable to get his bat to the ball. It hits him straight on the pads. Big shout for LBW from the Indians, but the umpire is not interested. That probably pitched down leg.
SLCXI: 269/5 (68)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: India keep it tight
The Indian bowlers are doing a really good job with the old ball. They are not giving away anything easily. Anjala Bandara and Sonal Dinusha have added 14 runs off 38 balls for the sixth wicket and are trying to rebuild the innings for Sri Lanka XI.
SLXI 264/5 (67)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Good comeback from India!
After the successive blows from Gurnoor Brar and Kuldeep Yadav, India have pulled things back nicely. Anjala Bandara and Sonal Dinusha are out in the middle for Sri Lanka XI. The visitors will now look to build on this momentum and put further pressure on the batting side.
SLXI 259/5 (64)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: WICKET for Kuldeep Yadav!
OUT! India are fighting back! Kuldeep Yadav also gets his name in the wickets column. He bowls a fuller delivery, giving flight to Ahan Wickramasinghe. The right-handed batter goes for a sweep but gets a top edge. The ball flies in the air and lands safely in the hands of the backward square leg fielder.
Ahan Wickramasinghe c Gurnoor Brar b Kuldeep Yadav 31(43)
SLXI 250/5 (60.4)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Final session begins!
The final session gets underway with Gurnoor Brar resuming his over. He bowls three tight deliveries to new batter Sonal Dinusha.
SLXI 246/4 (59.3)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: WICKET at the stroke of Tea!
Gurnoor Brar strikes! He removes Pavan Rathnayake. A nice plan, backed by excellent execution from the India pacer. Gurnoor bangs in a bouncer, and Rathnayake pulls it straight to the fielder at deep backward square leg. The wicket comes right at tea and gives India something to cheer about heading into the break.
Pavan Rathnayake c Devdutt Padikkal b Gurnoor Brar 39(47) [4s-3 6s-2]
SLXI 246/4 (59.3)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: SIX from Pavan Rathnayake!
Pavan Rathnayake slams Gurnoor Brar for a maximum over long leg on the first ball. Seven runs come off the over, and Sri Lanka XI are now just nine away from the mark of 250.
SLXI 241/3 (58)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: SL XI in control!
Ahan Wickramasinghe and Pavan Rathnayake have stitched together a decent partnership so far. Both batters have looked comfortable in the middle and have kept the scoreboard moving. We are just a couple of overs away from Tea.
SLXI 223/3 (55)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: OUT! Manav Suthar strikes!
Manav Suthar gets the reward for his tight bowling. Ravindu Rasantha jumps out of his crease but fails to clear it this time. He ends up mistiming the ball in the air and the long-off takes the catch. Sri Lanka XI are three down.
SLXI 201/3 (49)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: SIX from Pavan Rathnayake!
Pavan Rathnayake jumps out of his crease and smashes this one down the ground for a maximum. Saransh Jain gives it flight and Rathnayake takes the offer. He slams it powerfully over the long-off.
SLXI 195/2 (46.1)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: FOUR!
That is a lovely inside-out shot from Ravindu Rasantha for four. He jumps out of his crease and plays a drive for a four towards sweeper cover.
SLXI 179/2 (42.5)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: OUT! Jadeja strikes!
OUT! Ravindra Jadeja provides India with a crucial breakthrough! The spinner gives the visitors something to cheer about on an otherwise tough day. Jadeja fires in a tight short-of-a-length delivery on off stump, and Pasindu Sooriyabandara completely misreads the length. He goes onto the back foot and attempts a pull, only to see the ball crash into his off stump. A much-needed wicket for India!
Pasindu Sooriyabandara b Ravindra Jadeja 35(63) [4s-6]
SLXI 171/2 (40.4)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Maiden over!
Prasidh Krishna bowls a maiden over to Pasindu Sooriyabandara. Sri Lanka XI won't mind it as they are going extremely well in this game.
SLXI 170/1 (40)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: SL XI cruise
The Indian bowlers continue to struggle, while the Sri Lanka XI batters keep making steady progress. The pair of Ravindu Rasantha and Pasindu Sooriyabandara has added 56 runs for the second wicket so far and looks well set at the crease.
SLXI 166/1 (36)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Sri Lanka XI cross 150!
Sri Lanka XI are in complete control of the game. They have crossed the 150-run mark. On the other hand, India continue to search for a breakthrough. The spinners might do the job for the visitors, with the pitch showing some signs of turn.
SLXI 155/1 (33)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: CATCH DROPPED!
India drop yet another catch! This time, the fielder at silly point is the culprit. Ravindu Rasantha gets a leading edge, and the ball flies to the left of Devdutt Padikkal, who fails to hold on to it. This is the second catch put down by India today.
SLXI 143/1 (30.2)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: We are back!
Mohammed Siraj is ready for his second spell. Ravindu Rasantha is on strike. The post-lunch session is set to begin now. Here we go!
Siraj starts with a fuller delivery outside off stump, and Rasantha drives it beautifully through the gap between cover and mid-off for a boundary. A positive start to the session for Sri Lanka XI.
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: A dominating first session for SL XI!
Nishan Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha stitched together a solid 110-run opening partnership. Madushka fell for 66 after a horrible mix-up while running between the wickets. Number three batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara then joined hands with Rasantha and has kept Sri Lanka XI on top. The pitch has offered very little assistance to the fast bowlers, though there has been a bit of turn for the spinners of late.
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Rasantha slams fifty before Lunch!
Just a ball before lunch, Ravindu Rasantha slams his fifty. He gets there with a single, reaching the milestone in 82 balls. Sri Lanka XI head into lunch in a strong position at 138/1 in 30 overs against India.
SLXI 138/1 (29)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: CATCH DROPPED!
First real chance for India through bowling, and KL Rahul has put it down! On the fourth ball of Kuldeep Yadav's over, Ravindu Rasantha edges the ball and Rahul stretches out his right hand to take the catch. However, the ball hits his hand and spills out. How costly is this going to be? Rasantha is already batting on 44.
SLXI 131/1 (26)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: FOUR!
Kuldeep Yadav pitches it up, and Pasindu Sooriyabandara drives it beautifully for a boundary. He times it perfectly, beating the short extra cover fielder to his left. This turns out to be an expensive over as Kuldeep concedes nine runs.
SLXI 127/1 (24)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: OUT! Breakthrough for India!
OUT! India finally get a wicket! A huge mix-up while running between the wickets, and Nishan Madushka has to walk back to the pavilion. He drives the ball to the right of Yashasvi Jaiswal at cover, and the Indian fielder fires a throw at the non-striker's end, where Ravindu Rasantha had already made his ground, with Madushka following him. Manav Suthar quickly collects the ball and throws it to the other end to help India get the first breakthrough.
Nishan Madushka run out (Manav Suthar/Rahul) 66(65)
SLXI 110/1 (20.4)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: India on the back foot!
This is a good batting surface, and the Sri Lanka XI openers are making the most of it. Manav Suthar has now been brought into the attack. He will bowl the 21st over. Will he be able to change India's fortunes? Let's see.
SLXI 107/0 (20)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: FIFTY for Nishan Madushka!
Nishan Madushka slams his fifty in just 52 balls! He gets there with a brilliant inside-out six off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. Madushka then slams a four before ending the over with a single to retain the strike.
Ravindra Jadeja ends up leaking 15 runs in this over.
SLXI 87/0 (17)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: FOUR! Good shot from Madushka!
Short ball from Gurnoor Brar and Nishan Madushka slams it for a beautiful six. He transfers his weight on the back foot and pulls that away for a four through deep square leg.
SLXI 69/0 (15.2)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Drinks break!
The Indian bowlers continue to hunt for the opening wicket. Sri Lanka XI are firmly in control of the proceedings, thanks to the solid opening partnership between Ravindu Rasantha and Nishan Madushka.
SLXI 60/0 (14)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: 50 up for Sri Lanka XI!
Gurnoor Brar bangs it in on a hard length, but Nishan Madushka responds with a classy drive for a boundary. That brings up the 50 for Sri Lanka XI. They have got off to an extremely good start here and continue to put the Indian bowlers under pressure.
SLXI 53/0 (11.5)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Spin introduced!
After the end of 10 overs, India turned to spin, with Ravindra Jadeja coming into the attack. He began with a tight over, conceding only two runs, which came as byes. Gurnoor Brar is operating from the other end now.
SLXI 43/0 (11)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: SIX from Ravindu Rasantha!
This is a brilliant shot from Ravindu Rasantha! Prasidh Krishna bowls it short, and the batter quickly transfers his weight onto the back foot before pulling the ball over backward square leg for a six. That is the first maximum of the innings for Sri Lanka XI!
SLXI 40/0 (9.4)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: A confident start for SL XI!
This has been a good start for Sri Lanka XI. Ravindu Rasantha is dealing in boundaries, while Nishan Madushka looks solid at the other end. There is not much assistance for the fast bowlers on offer here, and India continue to search for the opening breakthrough.
SLXI 23/0 (7)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: FOUR! Good shot!
Mohammed Siraj pitches the ball up and Nishan Madushka drives it beautifully for a boundary. With no mid-off in place, the batter smartly times the ball through the region to collect four runs.
SLXI 18/0 (5)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Another boundary for SL XI!
Mohammed Siraj bowls a short-of-a-length delivery outside off stump to Nishan Fernando, who drives it through the cover-point region for the second boundary of his innings. He then takes a single off the next ball to rotate the strike. Five runs come from the over.
SLXI 13/0 (3)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: FOUR from Ravindu!
Prasidh Krishna bowls a fuller delivery around middle and leg. The ball is angling down the leg side and Ravindu Rasantha makes most of it. He brings his front foot on the line and glances the ball through the vacant fine leg region for a four.
SLXI 8/0 (1.2)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: FOUR to start with!
Mohammed Siraj begins with a fuller delivery outside off stump. The ball swings away sharply, but Nishan Madushka plays a glorious drive through the covers for a boundary. A confident start for Sri Lanka XI this is!
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Players are walking in!
Ravindu Rasantha and Nishan Madushka are out in the middle to open the innings for Sri Lanka XI, with the latter set to face the first ball. Mohammed Siraj will start proceedings with the new ball for India as the three-day warm-up match gets underway in Colombo. Let the action begin!
IND vs SL XI Live: A look at teams -
India (Batting XI, fielding XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar.
Sri Lanka XI (Batting XI, fielding XI): Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha.
IND vs SL XI Live: Shubman Gill suffers impact injury!
"Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," informed BCCI.
"KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence," it added.
Update: Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2026
KL Rahul... https://t.co/Mzu2yW4OgX
IND vs SL XI Live: Sri Lanka XI opts to bat!
Sri Lanka XI win the toss and opt to bat against India in the three-day warm-up match. Not Shubman Gill, in fact, vice-captain KL Rahul has come out for the toss. Expect him to lead the visitors today.
IND vs SL XI Live: Siraj leads India's new-look attack
India's last Test series in Sri Lanka was in 2017, and the team composition has undergone vast changes in the last decade. In fact, only Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in this squad have appeared in Test matches in Sri Lanka. In the absence of an injured Jasprit Bumrah, pacer Mohammed Siraj will be India's bowling lead with support coming from Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain. This largely inexperienced bowling lineup, except Siraj and Kuldeep, will be eager to bowl on a Lankan pitch once again.
IND vs SL XI Live: Focus on local conditions
Some of India's frontline batters like skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal had started preparations against spin individually at their home facilities before boarding the flight to Colombo, but that cannot really supplant an outing on a Sri Lankan pitch.
The three-day match will give them valuable first-hand idea about local conditions, and it is important because many of them are playing the red-ball format for the first time on these shores.
IND vs SL XI Live: A crucial warm-up match for India!
Quality spin proved to be India's Achilles Heel against New Zealand and South Africa at home recently, and the situation will not be any different against Sri Lanka. The Islanders have a capable unit of tweakers, particularly in home conditions, and thus this warm-up match assumes massive importance for Indian batters ahead of the first Test at Galle on August 15.
IND vs SL XI Live: India aim to tackle spin threat
Indian batters will be keen to fine-tune their skills against spin during a three-day warm-up match against a local Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club as it gears up for a two-match Test series against the islanders next week.
IND vs SL XI Live: Have a look at squads -
India Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar.
Sri Lanka XI Squad: Nishan Madushka(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Ravindu Rasantha, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Isitha Wijesundera, Asanka Manoj, Anjala Bandara, Keshara Nuwantha.
IND vs SL XI Live: Rain predicted!
Well, this is not something the fans would like to hear, but there is a chance of rainfall on Day 1 of the contest. As per AccuWeather, the chance of rain is 49 per cent at 10 AM, while it rises to 60 per cent in the next hour. The chances reduce slightly over the following three hours but remain around 50 per cent. Keep your fingers crossed, folks!