A fiery half-century from opener Nishan Madushka (66 off 65) and a patient one from fellow opener Ravindu Rasantha (71 off 143) got SLXI off to the perfect start. India's spinners gained more and more prominence as the day went on, with Manav Suthar (2/33), Ravindra Jadeja (2/64) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/76) finishing with multiple wickets each. SLXI captain Sonal Dinusha also slammed a fifty in the final session, scoring 52.

An unsuccessful day for India's pace unit. Gurnoor Brar took just one wicket, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna went wicketless.