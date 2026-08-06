England national selector Marcus North explained the committee's thinking behind handing the Test captaincy back to former skipper Joe Root rather than promoting white-ball captain Harry Brook following Ben Stokes' exit from international cricket. The 35-year-old Root had led England previously and enjoyed a moderately successful first stint. Brook, 27, is currently leading the national ODI and T20I teams. However, according to media reports, the reason the selectors opted for Root was that they did not want to burden Brook with the pressure of all-format captaincy.

North believes that captaining England across all three formats would be an enormous burden for any player to carry, which factored heavily into the board's decision to bring back a seasoned figure like Root for the Test side.

He told local media on Thursday that Brook is doing excellent work as white-ball captain with an eye firmly on next year's World Cup, and that juggling leadership responsibilities across all three formats simultaneously was simply too demanding a task to hand to one captain right now.

"I think Harry Brook has obviously been a fantastic player for us across all three formats. He remains an incredibly important part of the team. I think his leadership in white-ball cricket is maturing with every series. We've seen that through our T20 side reaching the No. 1 ranking in the world during the summer," North was quoted as saying by the English media.

"So, you know, doing a fantastic job there with an eye on the World Cup at the back end of next year, working with Brendan McCullum. You know, that's a key focus. And doing all three formats is a huge ask for any captain," he said.

North, however, made it clear that Brook has not been ruled out as a future Test captain. "I have no doubt that the time will come for Harry, but we're very blessed that we've got someone like Joe, who's so experienced and is going to do such a great job this time around, with Harry and Brendan working in the white-ball space."

Root first took charge of the side in 2017 and went on to lead England in a record 64 Tests, overseeing 28 wins before stepping aside in April 2022 after a heavy 10-wicket loss to the West Indies.

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