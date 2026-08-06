England fast bowler John Turner has announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket at the age of 25, bringing the curtain down on a promising career that was cut short by a succession of injuries. Turner, who represented England in two One-Day Internationals and two T20 Internationals against the West Indies during the 2024 white-ball tour, said a stress fracture and his long history of injuries had convinced him that it was the right time to step away from the game.

Born in South Africa, Turner became eligible to represent England in 2024 and earned an international call-up shortly after impressing in domestic cricket with his pace and wicket-taking ability.

"It was always my dream to play professional and international cricket, and doing so for England has been nothing short of living out those childhood dreams," Turner said in a statement.

"I have decided to retire from the game, and this has been one of the hardest decisions I've had to make. The stress fracture, which has sidelined me for over a year, as well as my injury record, naturally made me think about my future both as a cricketer and away from the game," he added.

Turner has not featured in competitive cricket since June 2025 after suffering a stress fracture. His final professional appearance came in a T20 match during the 2025 domestic season.

The right-arm pacer finished his professional career with 97 wickets in 53 matches across formats, underlining the potential that had earned him an England call-up early in his career.

He made his professional debut in the 2021 Royal London Cup, claiming former England captain Alastair Cook as his maiden wicket. Turner later enjoyed a strong start to his first-class career, picking up 16 wickets in six County Championship matches.

Turner made his England debut during the white-ball tour of the West Indies in October 2024. His first international wicket came in the second ODI when he dismissed Brandon King on just the fourth ball of his spell before returning figures of 2/42 in England's five-wicket victory. He also claimed the wicket of West Indies captain Rovman Powell in his maiden T20 International.

Despite his international breakthrough, persistent injury setbacks prevented Turner from building on his early promise, ultimately forcing the talented fast bowler to end his playing career far earlier than expected. He now turns his attention to the next chapter away from professional cricket.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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