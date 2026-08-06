Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has blasted the BCCI selectors for picking Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi as a replacement for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Auqib, who helped Jammu and Kashmir win the Ranji Trophy last season, received his maiden India call-up after Bumrah failed to regain full fitness for the matches in Galle and Colombo. However, Jaffer was of the opinion that Auqib didn't deserve to be picked as a replacement, although he insisted that it is better to be called up late than never.

"It is a big thing and a very happy moment. And you are absolutely right that after performing so well, he (Auqib Nabi) probably should not have come in as a replacement in the first place," Jaffer said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Auqib claimed 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy last season and played a pivotal role in guiding Jammu and Kashmir to its maiden title, and Jaffer said he deserved to be called up directly to the team rather than as a replacement.

"But better late than never. I am very happy for him because he deserves to be in the initial squad," he added.

Meanwile, Auqib was seen bowling in the nets ahead of India's three-day practice game in Colombo against Sri Lanka XI.

Auqib's consistent domestic exploits had previously earned him a maiden IPL contract with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, though he didn't get a scalp in five games. He was also a member of the India A team for the tour of Sri Lanka, where he returned with six wickets in two four-day matches, as the visitors won 1-0.

While Nabi was previously drafted into the national setup as a back-up net bowler during the one-off Test against Afghanistan, the selectors have now rewarded his perseverance with a full national squad inclusion.

The call-up marks a watershed moment for Jammu and Kashmir cricket, with Nabi joining the list of players from the region to receive a senior India call-up after all-rounder Parvez Rasool and express pacer Umran Malik.

While Rasool and Malik were selected in India's white-ball squads, Nabi became first J&K cricketer to get a call-up to the men's Test team.

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