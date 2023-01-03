West Indies great Chris Gayle is known for his colourful ways of celebrating and partying off the field. The 'Universe Boss', as he likes to call himself, has put up a video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen singing and dancing while he wishes Happy New Year to his fans and followers. Gayle can also seen cutting a cigar as he indulges in a jig for the camera and sings out loud.

Gayle is a two-time T20 World Cup champion with the West Indies side and also holds a plethora of records for the Caribbean side.

Watch Video Of Chris Dancing And Singing As He Wishes Fans Happy New Year

Gayle has 7215 runs in 103 Tests at an average of 42.19. He has scored 15 centuries and 37 half-centuries in his career.

It ODIs Gayle has scored 10480 runs in 301 matches with 21 centuries and 54 half-centuries.

A T20 giant, Gayle has close to 15000 runs across all matches as he has played in franchise T20 leagues all over the world apart from being a shining start for West Indies i international cricket.

