Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make his India comeback, most likely in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, starting February 9. The southpaw had experienced discomfort in his right knee during the Asia Cup in September last year and has remained out of action at the highest level since then. He also missed out on the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 that took place in October-November. However, the fans got the sight of Jadeja on the ground as the player recently made a return to competitive cricket.

Playing for Saurashtra in their last group stage match last week in Chennai, Jadeja made a triumphant return, bowling 41.1 overs and taking a seven-for in the second innings. He also scored 15 and 25 with the bat. The match restored confidence in him about his fitness. After the match, which his side lost, Jadeja said that he was "good to go" for the Tests against Australia.

On Tuesday, the India all-rounder shared a picture on social media with Hyderabad batter Tilak Verma, who rose to fame in Indian Premier League 2022. He was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.7 crore at the auctions before that season.

More than the picture, it was the caption used by Jadeja that hogged limelight. "Chilling with future of India," said Jadeja in his post.

It is worth noting that Tilak Verma had an impressive maiden IPL season. The player scored 397 runs across 14 matches at an average of 36.09 and strike rate of 131.02

