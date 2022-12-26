The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has undergone a plethora of changes, beginning with the sacking of chairman Ramiz Raja. Now, Sethi has been named the head of cricket management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Next came ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as the interim head of the selection committee men's cricket team. While the Pakistan board has its own ideas behind the appointment of Afridi, former spinner Danish Kaneria doesn't quite look pleased seeing the all-rounder being given such a role in the board. Taking to Twitter, Kaneria brutally trolled Afridi by sharing an old picture of his.

After Pakistan's 3-0 defeat to England, alarm bells rang in the Pakistan Cricket Board, with the stakeholders deciding to put some fresh faces in charge. Afridi, who has been a staunch critic of how Pakistan cricket has been run of late, now has the responsibility of correcting things on his shoulders.

Kaneria, who has also been critical of the Pakistan cricket team's performances, posted a picture of Afridi "biting a ball" with the caption: "Chief Selector" and two laughing emoticons. Here's the tweet:

Afridi has been tasked with the responsibility of leading a four-member selection panel, also consisting of former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, while Haroon Rashid will be the convener.

Afridi's appointment as the head of the selection committee comes after the earlier Pakistan chief selector Wasim's contract was terminated by the new PCB management committee, which is led by Najam Sethi. All committees established by the now-defunct 2019 constitution have also been dismantled after the recent changes were made.

On his appointment, Afridi had said: "I feel honoured to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB Management Committee and will no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best of my abilities."

"We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform strongly in the series against New Zealand and reclaim the confidence of our fans. I will soon convene a meeting of the selectors and will share my plans with reference to the upcoming matches," he had further added.

