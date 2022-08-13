Right-handed batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been in fine form this season for Sussex as he first scored five centuries for the team in the County Championship Division 2. This was the main reason that Pujara was even selected to lead the side when regular skipper Tom Haines' was sidelined due to injury. Now, the batter has carried on with his form, and in a latest, he registered a ton for the side against Warwickshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup on Friday in a Group A clash.

In the match, Sussex were chasing 311 and Pujara walked into bat with the side being 112/2 in the 22nd over. Pujara, who is leading Sussex, went on to score 107 runs off just 79 balls with the help of 7 fours and 2 sixes. His knock also included 22 runs coming off the 45th over bowled by Liam Norwell.

TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022

Pujara then went on to bring his century in the 48th over of the innings, and his knock finally came to an end in the 49th over as he was clean bowled by Hannon-Dalby.

However, Pujara's knock was not enough to take Sussex over the line as the side fell four runs short at Edgbaston.

Earlier, batting first Warwickshire had posted 310/6 in 50 overs, owing to a 114-run knock by Robert Yates.

For Sussex, Alistair Orr also played a knock of 81 runs, but this was not enough for the side to get over the line.

In Group A, Sussex are currently placed at the 6th spot with 4 points from 4 games.