Jonny Bairstow slammed the second fastest Test century ever for England on the last day of the 2nd Test vs New Zealand at Nottingham to help the hosts win the match and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Bairstow's ton came in 76 balls and he eventually score 136 off just 92 balls as England's push for an improbable win came through.

Needing 299 runs in the fourth innings in little over two session, Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes went hell for leather in the post tea session.

After the match was won, Bairstow was adjudged 'player of the Match' and when asked what did he eat in the tea session, which helped him hit the big shots he said, "cheese and ham toastie".

"I had a cheese and ham toastie."



Free cricket lesson courtesy of the man of the moment, Jonny Bairstow ???? pic.twitter.com/1Enl68kYVJ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 14, 2022

Talking about his discussion with captain Ben Stokes, Bairstow said that Stokes asked him to go on an all-out attack

“Ben said: ‘Don't even think about hitting it down, just plant it in the stands,'” Bairstow said. “I was just trying to do what the captain said.”

“There's been some tough times over the last couple of years, we've all been there and we know the circumstances that they've been under,” Bairstow said. “To entertain a full house at Trent Bridge on day five, to play this cricket, is a credit to the guys in the dressing room. There was never a backward step taken. It's an exciting start to an exciting journey that we're all on together.”