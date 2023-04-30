India's all-format skipper Rohit Sharma turned 36 on Sunday. This right-handed batter has entertained and mesmerised audiences worldwide with his classy strokeplay and calm mindset while batting or captaining his side. On the occasion of his 36th birthday, fans and fellow cricketers took to social media to extend birthday greetings. However, a specific greeting that has gone viral on the internet is from India and Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Rohit and Chahal share a vibrant bond that has been witnessed by fans on a number of occasions, both on the field and on social media. This was another occasion.

"Happy Birthday to my favourite best brother in the whole world @ImRo45 happiest birthday To my guiding light , my best friend, the person who makes me laugh more than anyone else in the world Happy Birthday Rohitaaaaaa shramaaaa CC:- Ritika bhabhi," Chahal tweeted.

Rohit is considered among the best players of Pull shot in the game, often employing it during powerplay overs in white-ball cricket. But there is also a patient and determined side of him visible when he dons the white colours. This versatility makes him a perfect all-format batter of the modern era.

Rohit made his international cricket debut in 2007. He impressed in his first high-profile outing of that year, the ICC T20 World Cup 2007. He scored 88 runs in three matches and stayed unbeaten in all three games. He started off with a fifty against Ireland and provided a valuable contribution to his side's win with a 16-ball 30* against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Since then, he has evolved into one of the sport's deadly willow wielders. The batter used to play in the middle order for the first six years of his career. But the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, where he got a chance to open with Shikhar Dhawan, sent his career graph on a massive upward trajectory. He scored 177 runs in five innings at an average of 35.40 with two half-centuries in that tournament, which India won.

A shot at opening the innings was a success and it transformed Rohit into one of the most destructive batters in the modern era. In 243 ODIs, he has scored 9.825 runs at an average of 48.63. He has 30 centuries and 48 fifties in the format, with 264 being his best individual score, which is also the best score in ODI cricket history. Rohit is also the only batter to have scored three double centuries in ODI cricket. Rohit's ODI runs have come at a strike rate of 90.02.

He is the 15th-highest scorer in ODI cricket and the sixth-highest run-scorer among Indians, behind MS Dhoni (10,599), Rahul Dravid (10,768), Sourav Ganguly (11,221), Virat Kohli (12,898) and Sachin Tendulkar (18.426 runs).

