ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016

Updated: 22 December 2016 15:00 IST

India's Virat Kohli, with an average of nearly 76 in the year, does not qualify for the ICC Test Team of the Year 2016, while New Zealands Kane Williamson, averaging 47, is at No. 3 on the list. However, Kohli was named captain of ICC's ODI team of the year.

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form for India throughout 2016 © BCCI

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test team for the year 2016 does not think Virat Kohli did enough to make the cut. Two of his closest competitors, Kane Williamson of New Zealand and Joe Root of England make it to the XI. The only Indian in the line-up is Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, the Indian Test skipper makes it into the One-day International side, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma. Kohli was named captain of the ODI team.

Kohli just led India to a 4-0 series win over England in the five-Test home series. He scored 655 runs in the five Tests, at a whopping average of 109.16 with a highest score of 235.

He scored 1215 runs in 2016 from 12 Test (18 innings) at an average of 75.93, with four centuries and two half-centuries.

Williamson, on the other hand, has 753 runs in the year, with an average of 47.06. He has the same number of innings as Kohli, 18.

Joe Root has 1477 runs through the year at an average of 49.23. But he has played 32 innings.

The Test team is selected on the basis of records between September 14, 2015, and September 20, 2016. Williamson had a great 2015, coming up with an average of 90.15 from 16 innings.

Kohli averages 42.66 off 15 innings in 2015.

