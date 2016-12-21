ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja 1 And 2 On Bowling Chart

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja's maiden 10-wicket match haul against England in Chennai has propelled him to second position behind teammate and India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the bowling chart of the ICC. Jadeja's performance has earned him 66 points and brought him within eight points of Ashwin.

This is just the second time the top two spots in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers have been occupied by India players, with the pair emulating left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and leg-spinner Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, who were ranked one and two in 1974, the ICC said.

Jadeja grabbed 10 for 154 in the fifth final Test and finished with 26 wickets in the five-match series while Ashwin ended with 28 wickets as India completed a 4-0 series victory, culminating with an innings and 75 runs win in Chennai.

Jadeja, who leapfrogged Josh Hazlewood, James Anderson, Dale Steyn and Rangana Herath, has also gained one place to reach a career-best third rank in the list of all-rounders, also led by Ashwin.

Jadeja and Ashwin have both played match-winning roles during India's series victories over West Indies, New Zealand and England in 2016.

Both players have also put in some important shifts with the bat as India extended their unbeaten run in Test matches to 18 with the 4-0 series win over England.

In the Chennai Test, Ashwin struggled with the ball at times, but Jadeja rescued India with some crucial wickets in both of England's innings.

Despite being widely seen as a pitch not favourable for bowlers, Jadeja triggered a late English collapse on Day 5 to hand India a fourth win in the five-match series.

Top 10 ICC Test bowlers

1. Ravichandran Ashwin (887 points)

2. Ravindra Jadeja (879 points)

3. Rangana Herath (867 points)

4. Dale Steyn (844 points)

5. James Anderson (810 points)

6. Mitchell Starc AUS (805 points)

7. Josh Hazlewood (804 points)

8. Stuart Broad (803 points)

9. Neil Wagner (755 points)

10. Yasir Shah (754 points)