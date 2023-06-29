Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over its reluctance to play the ODI World Cup in India. With the schedule of the ODI World Cup officially out, PCB have raised doubts over the participation of the Babar Azam-led side at the showpiece event. India and Pakistan will square off on October 15 in Ahmedabad, but the PCB has denied playing at venue, as per multiple reports. Akram, however, feels that the PCB has made a mockery of itself by commenting on the World Cup venues.

"I'm all for egos. If you have an ego and understand that what's happening is wrong, then speak up. But again, move on then. Always plan it, always think if we can do it? Can we finish what we've planned to do? If we can't, then don't do this. It ends up becoming a cause for laughter. We're all patriotic for our country. And they will be for their country. No doubt about it. But end of the day, it's only a game. Governments will speak to each other, that's their problem," Akram told the reporters in a video uploaded by Cricket Pakistan.

The legendary fast bowler feels that the Pakistan players won't have any issues playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium or at any other venue.

"There's no issue with it. Pakistan will play wherever they are assigned to play. Simple. This unnecessary stress of 'we won't play in Ahmedabad'...you ask Pakistani players, they don't care wherever their schedule comes," he added.