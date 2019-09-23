Mohammad Hafeez's career with the Pakistan team has suffered big setbacks post the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales . First, the all-rounder was left out of from the list of 19 players who were awarded central contracts for the 2019-20 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in August. Then, he was ignored for the landmark series against Sri Lanka , who are touring Pakistan for the first time since they were targeted in a terror attack. Currently, the 38-year-old is plying his trade with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2019 (CPL). On Sunday, the Pakistan all-rounder took to Twitter and posted pictures of his "Sunset view in Beautiful St Lucia".

Sunset view in Beautiful St Luciapic.twitter.com/5zECepAoJd — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 21, 2019

Hafeez's post was quickly flooded with comments from Pakistan fans and most didn't have too many kind words to say to the cricketer.

If you wanna copy Virat Kohli .. do it by your performance.. the act you are trying to copy is called "Shodapan". Nothing else dear !! — Shahzad Khan Niazi (@Shaz36n) September 22, 2019

Ye sahab ab bahir hi rhain to behtr — Muhammad Hasan (@MuhammadHasan41) September 22, 2019

Disgusting!! Jahil insan — Aishaa (@Aishaa63402499) September 22, 2019

Lol, worst nude ever — shujat ali (@shujatali) September 22, 2019

ZERO man in field — Mohmand (@zmms2050) September 22, 2019

No body wants to see you naked, go get some clothes — Sehr khan (@Hoorainsehr) September 22, 2019

Bhai Jan selfies k ilawa, CPL main koi 2,4 runs score kr k apni fees bhi halal kr lo. — RGhumman (@rizwanishaq) September 22, 2019

Bus ap ab yoonhi ghooma kijiey shuker hay cricket sey Apko side line ker dia ab hamari team number 1 position pay Ajaey gi Ap and malik ney buhut tabah Kia cricket ko ap donoan Ki politics ki wajah sey Buhut berbadi hoi thi team ki — Saqib Shahzad (@SaqibSh70992239) September 22, 2019

Hafeez was part of Pakistan's fifth-placed World Cup squad but has been kept off due to his commitments in the Caribbean Premier League, said head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

"He is not out of our plans," said Misbah. "Whoever is effective for the team will be included in the future."

Hafeez, who is in his second stint with CPL franchise St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, has failed to make his mark in the 2019 season. So far, the veteran cricketer has scored just 114 runs in six matches this season at an average of 19 with not even a single half-century to his name.

He has been just as dismal with the ball in hand, taking just two wickets at an economy rate of 7.