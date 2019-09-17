New Pakistan men's cricket team Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq has reportedly cracked the whip, ordering a new diet plan which cuts out oily food and sweets for the team, in view of the deteriorating fitness levels of the team. According to IANS, it seems that Misbah-ul-Haq has taken a note of the deteriorating fitness standards of the players and thus has come out with a new directive which will help them become more agile and fit on the ground.

Reportedly, Misbah has asked for a change in diet for the players in the national camp and the domestic tournament to instill a new fitness culture in the team. In his order, the 43-year-old has said that players will not be having biryani or oil-rich red meat meals or sweet dishes.

The Pakistan team had come in for severe criticism after their loss to India in the World Cup and a video of a Pakistani fan accusing captain Sarfraz Ahmed's men of eating "pizza and burger" ahead of the much-anticipated clash against India which they lost by a huge margin at the Old Trafford on June 16.

"According to reports Misbah-ul-Haq has changed the diet and nutrition plans for players in the domestic tournaments and in the national camp - no more biryani or oil rich red meat meals or sweet dishes for the players now," tweeted Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq.

Misbah was recently handed the dual role of the head coach and chief selector by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Waqar Younis has been appointed as the bowling coach of the team for the next three years.

The first assignment of Misbah-Waqar combination will be the upcoming three ODI and three T20I home series against Sri Lanka, which will be played from September 27 to October 9.

(With inputs from IANS)