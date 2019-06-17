 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Heard They Were Having Burger": Pakistani Fan Rants After Team Loses To India

Updated: 17 June 2019 13:50 IST

The fan questioned Pakistan cricketers' diet and fitness after their loss to India in the World Cup 2019 clash.

Pakistan fans have always turned out in large numbers despite their team's dismal record © AFP

Pakistan fans have always turned out in large numbers despite their team's dismal record in the World Cup against arch-rivals India. On Sunday, when Pakistan suffered their seventh straight World Cup loss to India, a dejected fan questioned the fitness of his national team players in a video which is doing rounds on social media. The fan, who came with hopes of a positive result for his home team said, "these players should be made to leave cricket and join wrestling".

Watch the fan's reaction to Pakistan's loss here:

It is not the first time that the Pakistan fans have reacted unhappily after their national team's loss against India. there have been cases of breaking television sets in the past.

But now with social media becoming easily accessible, most Pakistani fans have used it to vent their frustration after the World Cup 2019 loss against India.

Have a look at some of the Tweets for Pakistani fans:

Pakistan conceded 336 runs in the stipulated 50 overs after opting to bowl but managed to get only 212/6 in their chase against India in the World Cup 2019 clash.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was also disappointed with his team's effort and reckoned the World Cup 2019 is getting tougher and tougher for his side.

Pakistan now need to win all their World Cup 2019 matches to remain in contention of semi-final qualification.

