Pakistan cricket team had a forgettable T20 World Cup in June this year. The team, then led by Babar Azam, failed to even advance from the first group stage in the tournament. Pakistan could win only two of their four games in the event and that saw them facing an early exit. The two defeats that Pakistan suffered were disappointing ones. The side suffered a shock loss at the hands of USA before failing to chase down a target of 120 against India.

Pakistan-born American cricketer Ali Khan, who was also part of the USA vs Pak game, has said that his team is capable of beating the side again if there is a re-match.

"We are capable enough of beating them (Pakistan) again, if we get a chance to play them again. No disrespect to them, but I think we are a really good side, if we have a full strength squad we can beat any team on our day, not just Pakistan but it will be a great game if we get a re-match against Pakistan," said Ali Khan, who is a right-arm pacer, in an interview to PakPassion.

USA, who had made their T20 World Cup debut, stunned former champions Pakistan via the Super Over to cause a big upset in the 2024 event.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan scored 159 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. The USA produced a fine show and ended at 159 for three.

In the Super Over, USA smashed 18 runs for the loss of one wicket and Pakistan could manage only 13 for one.

USA even went on to advance to the next stage at the expense of Pakistan. While the then Babar-led side ended at four points, USA finished the first group stage at 5 points. USA also registered a 7-wicket win over Canada while their match against Ireland was washed out due to rain.

