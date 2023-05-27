Legendary Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar had a massive prediction regarding Virat Kohli for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia. The two teams will face off in the highly-anticipated encounter on June 7 at the Oval and a lot of onus will be on Kohli to guide his side to the coveted trophy. Kohli is currently in England after Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the Indian Premier League and he has already started practice in the conditions.

Kohli took to Twitter to post pictures from the practice session with the caption – “The whites”.

In response, Anwar had a huge prediction for the star batter.

“Can't wait for the huge 100 in both innings of the big-stage game, wishing you all the best Virat. #WTCFinal,” he tweeted.

Former chairperson of the national selection committee MSK Prasad said that star batter Virat Kohli will deliver a great performance in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

"He did not have a very great 2021-22. But that is because we expect a lot from him. He has set a very high standard for himself. He has to score hundreds in every match, otherwise, it is a failure. But he is a human after all. The captaincy pressure had him struggling for a while, but once he regained his rhythm and clarity, he did not look back. He has been in amazing form since last year's Asia Cup, and has made centuries in all formats. He must be having in his mind that India has not won an ICC tournament for years and must be fired up to give his best to help India win. With his form, state of mind in a good place and his seniority being above 100 Tests, I am sure he will deliver in the WTC final," Prasad told ANI.

