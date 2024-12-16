There is no end in sight for the controversy surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025. The competition was supposed to take place in Pakistan but India refused to travel citing security reasons. The decision taken by India led to massive discussions about the future of the tournament with a 'hybrid' strategy emerging as the most favourable scenario. It will mean that the matches featuring India will take place in Dubai with the final also shifting to the UAE in case of India's qualification. While reports claimed that both countries have agreed on this scenarios with Pakistan adding some more conditions of their own, nothing concrete has been confirmed from the boards or the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Amid the ongoing conversation, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said that he still hopes for an 'amicable solution' and added that he does not want any kind of "bitterness".

“We [BCCI] prefer a hybrid model. But as the ICC chairman is already looking after it and is in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board, we hope for an amicable solution with both nations [India and Pakistan] agreeing to it without any bitterness," Shukla told PTI, according to News18.

“The focus is majorly on our players' safety and hence we cannot send them to Pakistan. We are looking for a middle ground to sort things out," he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to accept to host the Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid format following India's refusal to travel across the border has caused discontent in the organisation with sources telling IANS that many members are unhappy with the way Pakistan has accepted the decision.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed a proposal for a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025 in which India will play their matches in Dubai while Pakistan will host the rest of the tournament.

As compensation, Pakistan has been allowed to play their matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup in Colombo. Pakistan has also been allotted the hosting rights for an ICC women's event after 2027.

