It has been close to a decade since India won an ICC trophy. Despite being a star-studded team, India have often been found wanting when it mattered the most in ICC events. Even in the recent T20 World Cup in Australia, India went down tamely to England in the semi-final. It extended India's wait for a major trophy since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy. Next year, India are due to host the 50-over World Cup. It will be an acid test for seniors like skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to leave an impact.

Gautam Gambhir, India's star performer in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup triumphs, feels that the core of the ODI team should not be taking too many breaks ahead of the marquee event.

"You need to identify the core as well which is very important. We chopped and changed too many things, too frequently as well. We never had a settled unit. And more importantly, you can't keep on taking breaks. If the World Cup is around the corner, if you are playing the 50-over World Cup then at least our core, whether it is Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, all these guys have to play consistent cricket," Gautam Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo.

"They can't keep on taking breaks. Suddenly, you will realise that by the time the World Cup is around the corner, you still don't have a settled unit and then you start making too many changes, it will never work. That's what happening for the last two World Cups, whether it is T20 or 50-over World Cup. So, I hope that guys don't take much breaks, especially in the 50-over format."

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not been included in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 3. However, the duo will be bac for the ODI series starting on January 10.

