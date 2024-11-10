Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine feels Usman Khawaja could easily extend his career for another couple of years, despite turning 38 in December. Paine, who knows a thing or two about the rigours of international cricket, is confident that Khawaja's recent form proves that he still has plenty to offer. Khawaja has been a mainstay at the top of Australia's batting order since the end of the 2021/22 Ashes series, where he made the switch to opener. Since then, he has been in remarkable form, averaging 54.04 as an opener--an impressive statistic that underscores his consistency.

Paine, speaking on SEN Tassie, responded to growing retirement speculation surrounding the veteran left-hander.

"I can't believe we're even talking about this," Tim remarked, according to the report.

"If he gets injured, obviously you have to make a call. But someone said the other day, 'Maybe Usman's only got another six months or another series in him' ... he's been nearly the best player in the world, particularly as an opening batter for the last two years," he said.

Paine also emphasized that age should not be a factor when evaluating a player's form, especially in cricket, where experience often proves valuable.

"With his age in cricket, in particular as a batter, is just a number," Paine said.

"He doesn't look like he's lost reflex, his eyes are good and he's batting as well as he's ever batted. From what I'm seeing right now, I think Usman can play for another year or two at least," Paine added.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)