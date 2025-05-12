After one of the greatest batters to don the Test whites for India Virat Kohli shocked many with his decision to step down from the longest format, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hailed the ‘fighter' spirit that 36-year-old displayed in Tests and said he was proud of what the talismanic batter has achieved. "Test cricket brought out the fighter in you and you gave it everything! You played the way greats do, with hunger in your heart, fire in your belly and pride in every stride. Proud of what you've done in whites. Go well, King Kohli! @imVkohli," posted Yuvraj on ‘X'

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who made his debut under Kohli's captaincy at Cape Town in 2018. The 31-year-old fast bowler recalled the journey which saw them reach new heights.

"From making my Test debut under your captaincy to reaching new heights together for our country, your passion and energy will be missed but the legacy you leave behind remains unmatched. Congratulations on a remarkable journey in whites," posted Bumrah on X.

Kohli's captaincy tenure saw India register 40 wins in 68 matches. He was only behind Steve Waugh (41), Ricky Ponting (48) and Graeme Smith (53) to have more wins as Test captains.

Under Kohli's leadership, India secured its first-ever away Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in the 2018–19 series. Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the side at the time, called the top-order batter a ‘modern day giant.'

“Can't believe you are done. You are a modern-day GIANT and were a fantastic ambassador for Test match cricket in every way you played and captained. Thank you for the lasting memories you've given to everyone, and to me in particular. It's something I will cherish for life. Go well, champ. God bless @imVkohli @BCCI,” posted Shastri.

India's architect for the historic BGT 2020-21 victory, Rishabh Pant also wished Kohli the best for his future.

"The intensity, the passion, the fight – you gave it your all, every single time! All the best for what's ahead, @imVkohli bhai," posted Pant on X.

The intensity, the passion, the fight - you gave it your all, every single time! All the best for what's ahead, @imVkohli bhai.

One of India's most successful opening batters Virender Sehwag, said he knew Kohli was special the moment he saw him.

"Congratulations Virat on an incredible Test career. From the time I saw you, I knew that you are special. The intensity that you brought and the sheer passion with which you played Test cricket was a joy to watch. You were a great ambassador of Test cricket and wish you the best of times ahead in One Day Cricket," shared Sehwag.

