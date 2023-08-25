Team India's tour of West Indies ended on a mixed note as after clinching victories in the Tests and ODIs, the visitors lost the five-match T20Is with 2-3 scoreline. The most memorable part of the tour was the two-match Test series, where the Rohit Sharma-led side had registered a 1-0 win, after the second match ended in a draw. In the match, Team India comfortably dominated the hosts and clinched a victory by an innings and 141 runs. The main star of the match was all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who took a whopping total of 12 wickets.

Ashwin broke several records with those figures and provided Team India with a comfortable win. Ashwin's feat has now a part of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. On Thursday's episode of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's hit quiz show, a contestant was asked, "Who is the first Indian cricketer to dismiss both a father and his son in Test cricket?"

A cricket related question in KBC for 25 Lakhs. pic.twitter.com/MZHeGoUUkn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 24, 2023

The options given were Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami. The contestant said Ashwin, which was the correct answer and won the Rs 25 lakhs.

Notably on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies, Ashwin had dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 12. The wicket made him the first bowler to scalp a father-son duo as he had earlier dismissed Tagenarine's father, Shivnarine Chanderpaul in a Test match in Delhi.

Talking about Ashwin, the 36-year-old all-rounder has not included in the 18-member Team India squad that will be featuring in the upcoming Asia Cup.

Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri backed him and said, "What is Ashwin supposed to prove after taking 712 international wickets? He has not been treated well despite being a senior player. Ashwin is a quality player and he should have been selected for the Asia Cup. He will be a key bowler in the ODI World Cup on Indian pitches."

The Asia Cup will kick-start from August 30 with Pakistan squaring off against Nepal in Multan. Team India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.