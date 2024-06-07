CAN vs IRE LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Canada, Ireland In Search Of First Win
CAN vs IRE LIVE Score: Ireland will bank on their experienced batters Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling and Harry Tector to recover from the pummeling given by India.
Canada vs Ireland Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland will bank on their experienced batters Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling and Harry Tector to recover from the pummeling given by India and get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track when they face a dangerous Canada in New York on Friday. Ireland went down by eight wickets against India on Wednesday, while Canada will be eager to recover after a seven-wicket loss to co-hosts USA. Playing in their eighth T20 World Cup, Ireland have often struggled to make an impression in the event despite several of their key players playing in English county. In fact, they have made it to the 'Super 8' only once in 2009. Canada, can, however derive strength from their T20 World Cup Qualifier match against Ireland in 2019. In that match, the Maple Leafers inflicted a crushing 10-wicket defeat on the Irishmen. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Canada, on the flip side, played the opening game of the tournament and were competitive against USA. Batting first, Canada made a solid score of 194 on the back of runs from Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicolas Kirton, and Shreyas Movva. Canadian bowlers kept it tight till the 10th over of the second innings but Aaron Jones and Andries Gous from USA took the attack on them and the game slipped away from Canada. Let’s see who comes on top and gets off the mark in the competition. Toss and team news in a bit. Stay tuned!
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of Match 13 in the ICC T20 World Cup, 2024. Canada are taking on Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Both sides are coming off losses and will hope to put a better performance which gets them their first win of the competition. The pitch at New York hasn’t been the best and the batters have found it hard to get the runs. Ireland played India at this ground at few days back and were bundled out for just 96. Only Gareth Delany could manage a significant score while the rest of the batting did not turn up. Mark Adair and Ben White took a wicket each but they runs were never going to be enough. Paul Stirling and his men will want put that game behind and start afresh against Canada.
It is now time for a Trans-Atlantic battle as Canada take on Ireland in Match 13 of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Two teams who have already played a game each and have endured defeat and this game springs up a perfect opportunity to let go of the blemishes and usher in a new era with a win and get two crucial points on the board as well. Canada played against their rivals and hosts USA in the curtain raiser of 2024 T20 World Cup and after a stellar effort with the bat, they failed to capitalize with the ball and ended up on the losing side. The likes of Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton starred with the bat and Shreyas Movva played a fine cameo too and the highly-tauted Aaron Johnson couldn't convert a brisk start into something spectacular. Still, 194 runs was a huge total but their bowlers lacked inventiveness and the fielding was sub par and even after doing reasonably well in the first 10 overs, they conceded runs at a rate of knots in the latter stages and the opposition chased down the target with 14 balls to spare. Ireland on the other hand played against a strong Indian unit in their first game and that too at this very ground. So far, the Nassau County Stadium has witnessed a couple of matches and in neither of those two matches has the team batting first crossed the 100-run mark. The pitch has been up for debate with some regarding it as borderline dangerous but it seems to have just leveled the playing field in terms of a bowling perspective. Ireland were bundled out for 96 runs and had no answer to the Indian pacers but against the spinners it was a different game and on this particular ground, it seems if you can escape the new ball unscathed, there are runs to be scored. The highly experienced opening duo of Ireland, Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling will be eager to lead from the front and they do have a well-rounded pace attack consisting of the likes of Mark Adair and Joshua Little that can really cause damage to a somewhat inexperienced team like Canada. All in all, there's a lot to play for and neither side will back down from this challenge. Who are you backing for the win?