Virat Kohli has regained his golden touch and is back among runs. After a couple of years, where the former India captain went through a phase where he could not score centuries, Kohli has shown enough glimpses of being in form. Though he could not leave a big impact in the first Test against Australia, he will be expected to excel in the second Test in Delhi. Being his home-ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is very close to Kohli's heart. It's the same for Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli's long-time teammate in the Indian cricket team and the Delhi state team.

Recently, he opened up on his equation with Kohli. "Virat is a good friend of mine. We share good camaraderie and always enjoy healthy banter. He is a senior player at Team India. I can pull his leg, young players can't. He's a big player. He has achieved so much. We exude good humour and bonhomie since our early playing days," Dhawan told Lallantop.

While Dhawan was Kohli's senior at the national level, Kohli is Dhawan's senior at the international level. When asked whether this aspect hurts his ego, Dhawan said: "Agar ego par lelogey to tussle aygi he aygi. Ye to ego ki baat agyi na. (It's nothing like that. If you take it on the ego, it will hurt you. It is then a matter of ego, isn't it?) If I continue to think that I'm a senior and I'm playing under him. Then there will be ego. It's all frivolous thinking to me. And there's no need to have that. It's of no use."

Dhawan isn't in the scheme of things in the Indian team as far as national selection goes, whereas, Virat remains one of the most important players in the team, across all formats.

