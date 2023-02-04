Indian cinema and cricket often share a close bond. Several actors and film personalities can often be seen cheering for India from the stands. Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most popular actors in the country, even owns an Indian Premier League (IPL) team - Kolkata Knight Riders. The actor's recently released movie 'Pathaan' has been generating huge interest worldwide. The movie also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is now among the highest grossing India movies ever. The craze of 'Pathaan' has reached England also it seems. Former England cricketer Monty Panesar tweeted about the movie recently.

"Pathaan box office collection has already collected Rs 700 crore globally. Can it go past 1000 crore ? @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #pathaan," he tweeted.

Pathaan box office collection has already collected Rs 700 crore globally. Can it go past 1000 crore ? @iamsrk @deepikapadukone@TheJohnAbraham #pathaan pic.twitter.com/lt0laygFK3 — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) February 3, 2023

Fans reacted in a varied way to the query.

Monty Panesar's cameo in Dunki confirmed? — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) February 3, 2023

It's 7000 crore. Not 700 crore. — AmresH (@_Amresh) February 3, 2023

Hope it stops at 999cr



Leaves that honor for #Pathaan2 — Nishat Khan (@nishat_kh) February 4, 2023

Bhai tu film critic bangaya kya — IrFaN AhmEd (@irfaniru123) February 4, 2023

Bhai saab ye kis line m aa gye... — Shiva Rajput (@shivagmcjnv) February 3, 2023

After the 2021 T20 World Cup, Panesar, in a chat with timesofindia.com, shared his opinion on what the future could hold for some veteran Indian players. While admitting that the Indian team disappointed everyone, the former cricketer said that a few retirements could be coming.

"Let's be honest. India didn't put up a fight in the semis. It was a completely one-sided affair. Indian bowling looked clueless in front of Buttler and Hales. You are playing the semis and you need to give a solid fight; 168 is not a small score.

"Rohit (Sharma), Dinesh Karthik and R Ashwin are the top names who could say goodbye to T20I cricket. The team management will surely have a meeting with these guys and will ask them about their plans...It's time these players make way for young players," Panesar said.

