Marizanne Kapp produced one of the great Test innings on Monday, playing a magnificent knock of 150 to bail South Africa Women out of trouble and help them post a respectable total of 284 all in the only Test against hosts England at the The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Kapp's wicket was the penultimate wicket to fall in the South African innings and it was brought about courtesy a special effort in the field by England Women star Tammy Beaumont.

Beaumont literally flew to her right and managed to hold on to the catch that ended Kapp's brilliant knock.

Twitter was left in awe of Beaumont's catch with one user remarking: "Things we learned today: Tammy Beaumont can actually fly."

Tammy Beaumont can actually fly. https://t.co/34ge9KQRZ8 — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) June 27, 2022

South Africa were in all sorts of trouble at 89 for five but a handy pertnership between Kapp and Anne Bosch helped them recover. Kapp then went about waging a lone battle against the England bowlers, smashing them for a whopping 26 fours in her stunning 213-ball 150 knock.

For England, Kate Cross was by far the best bowler, taking four for 63. Lauren Bell took two wickets while Isabelle Wong, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Davidson Richards all chipped in with a wicket each.

Despite being in a spot of bother at 121/5, a 207-run stand between Nat Sciver and Alice Davidson-Richards saw England take a 44-run first-innings lead at Stumps on Day 2.

While Sciver was unbeaten on 119, Davidson-Richards scored 107 on her Test debut.

England had two debutants in the match Lauren Bell and Issy Wong, and both impressed with their fast bowling.

Both players were part of the full Chance to Shine programme in primary school.

"I'm really proud to be one of the first two people to represent England having gone through Chance to Shine," said 20-year-old Wong on ecb.co.uk.

"I remember it well, especially a festival at Knowle Village Cricket Club where I got out stood on my stumps! Chance to Shine do really good things for English cricket and I'm sure there will be other Chance to Shine graduates after Belly and me."